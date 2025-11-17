U.S. vs Japan FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and members of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, gathered for the annual FAW-31 recreational swim competition at the JMSDF pool on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The competition served as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)