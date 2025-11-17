U.S. vs Japan FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and members of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, gathered for the annual FAW-31 recreational swim competition at the JMSDF pool on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The competition served as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
