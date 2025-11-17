Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. vs Japan FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and members of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force assigned to Fleet Air Wing 31, gathered for the annual FAW-31 recreational swim competition at the JMSDF pool on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The competition served as an opportunity to strengthen camaraderie between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986985
    VIRIN: 250926-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 250926
    Filename: DOD_111388549
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

