    U.S. Marines and JGSDF conduct decontamination training, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, participate in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear casualty exercise during Active Shield 26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of United States Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986980
    VIRIN: 251024-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251024
    Filename: DOD_111388531
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    joint training
    simulated casualties
    JGSDF
    U.S. Marines
    partnership
    Decontamination

