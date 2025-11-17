U.S. Marines and JGSDF conduct decontamination training, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, participate in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear casualty exercise during Active Shield 26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of United States Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)