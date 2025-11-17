Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Global Thunder 26

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform maintenance, prepare aircraft, and deploy from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 17–19, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986855
    VIRIN: 251030-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111386139
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    B-52H Stratofortress
    Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC)
    US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

