Faces of Global Thunder 26

U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform maintenance, prepare aircraft, and deploy from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 17–19, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|10.30.2025
|11.18.2025 11:07
