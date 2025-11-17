Department of War NEPA Procedures

HON Dale R. Marks, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. The video highlights the Department’s new implementing procedures for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), including key changes affecting DoW Components and Military Departments. Its primary audience is NEPA practitioners at installations, offering detailed insights into the updated procedures. The content is also designed to be accessible to the general public, providing a broader understanding of DoW approach to NEPA.
|10.06.2025
|11.18.2025 12:33
|Briefings
|986853
|250906-A-IC490-1001
|DOD_111386092
|00:06:03
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
