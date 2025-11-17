Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of War NEPA Procedures

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Stephen Elias and Cpl. Haley Williams

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    HON Dale R. Marks, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. The video highlights the Department’s new implementing procedures for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), including key changes affecting DoW Components and Military Departments. Its primary audience is NEPA practitioners at installations, offering detailed insights into the updated procedures. The content is also designed to be accessible to the general public, providing a broader understanding of DoW approach to NEPA.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 12:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986853
    VIRIN: 250906-A-IC490-1001
    Filename: DOD_111386092
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Environmental Policy Act
    NEPA

