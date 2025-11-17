Department of War NEPA Procedures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

HON Dale R. Marks, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. The video highlights the Department’s new implementing procedures for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), including key changes affecting DoW Components and Military Departments. Its primary audience is NEPA practitioners at installations, offering detailed insights into the updated procedures. The content is also designed to be accessible to the general public, providing a broader understanding of DoW approach to NEPA.