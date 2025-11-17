Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division — Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    This video production highlights U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, showcasing their dedication, resilience, and readiness as part of an Army vs. Navy promotional feature. The audience for this production includes U.S. Army and Department of Defense personnel and their families, U.S. Military Academy West Point staff and cadets, and fans of the Army–Navy football game, whether attending in the stadium or watching from home. The warfighting proficiency, readiness, and resiliency of the 10th Mountain Division are demonstrated through continuous training and mission-focused operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 986850
    VIRIN: 251118-A-HO064-3197
    Filename: DOD_111386079
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT DRUM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division — Go Army, Beat Navy 2025, by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army vs Navy
    Westpoint
    Go Army Beat Navy
    GoArmyAcademy
    Football
    10th Mountain Division
    Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download