First Sgt Symposium Builds Leadership Skills at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jolonda Jones, 35th Communications Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Chad Coker, 35th Medical Group first sergeant, talk about the First Sergeant Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. By enhancing mentorship skills and sharing best practices, the symposium ensures future first sergeants are prepared to address challenges that directly impact readiness and morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)