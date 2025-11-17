Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Sgt Symposium Builds Leadership Skills at Misawa Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jolonda Jones, 35th Communications Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Chad Coker, 35th Medical Group first sergeant, talk about the First Sergeant Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. By enhancing mentorship skills and sharing best practices, the symposium ensures future first sergeants are prepared to address challenges that directly impact readiness and morale. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986764
    VIRIN: 251118-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385013
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Sgt Symposium Builds Leadership Skills at Misawa Air Base, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    first sergeant symposium
    35th Figther Wing
    Leadership "
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download