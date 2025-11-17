Students and teachers from Iwakuni Middle School and M.C. Perry High School participated in the Ignite Leadership Student Leaders Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 4, 2025. The Ignite Leadership Student Leader Workshop is designed to help students build leadership skills and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 19:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|986759
|VIRIN:
|251104-M-RU004-1001
|PIN:
|251107
|Filename:
|DOD_111384880
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ignite Leadership Student Leaders Workshop, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
