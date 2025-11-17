Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ignite Leadership Student Leaders Workshop, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    11.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Students and teachers from Iwakuni Middle School and M.C. Perry High School participated in the Ignite Leadership Student Leaders Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 4, 2025. The Ignite Leadership Student Leader Workshop is designed to help students build leadership skills and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 19:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986759
    VIRIN: 251104-M-RU004-1001
    PIN: 251107
    Filename: DOD_111384880
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP

    This work, Ignite Leadership Student Leaders Workshop, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Saul Hernandez

