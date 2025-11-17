The USS Pierre (LCS 38) departs St. Andrew Bay Nov. 17, 2025, after being commissioned, beginning its journey to its homeport in San Diego, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986740
|VIRIN:
|251117-N-PD526-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111384262
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Pierre Departs Panama City After Commissioning, by Katherine Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.