    USS Pierre Departs Panama City After Commissioning

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Katherine Mapp 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The USS Pierre (LCS 38) departs St. Andrew Bay Nov. 17, 2025, after being commissioned, beginning its journey to its homeport in San Diego, Calif.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986738
    VIRIN: 251117-N-PD526-1011
    Filename: DOD_111384255
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    LCS
    Commissioning ceremony
    LCSRON ONE
    CNSP Naval Surface Forces
    USS Pierre

