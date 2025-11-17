2nd Battalion, 8th Marines MCCRE

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division conduct a squad attack exercise as part of Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2025.The MCCRE is an evaluation for units to demonstrate combat proficiency through the combined use of modern infantry tactics and technology, ensuring readiness for any future conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher and Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
