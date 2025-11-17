Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 8th Marines MCCRE

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division conduct a squad attack exercise as part of Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2025.The MCCRE is an evaluation for units to demonstrate combat proficiency through the combined use of modern infantry tactics and technology, ensuring readiness for any future conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Hutmacher and Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 15:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Marines, 2nd Marine Division, Lethality, USMC, Camp Lejeune, V28

