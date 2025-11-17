Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recording: AFGSC Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall - 09 Oct 2025

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    The following video is a recording of Air Force Global Strike Command's livestream event "Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall", that occurred on October 9, 2025, via Zoom. The VTH livestream was hosted by AFGSC deputy commander, Lt. Gen. Michael J. Lutton, with other senior Air Force leaders from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the AFGSC Surgeon General’s Office. It was held to address and provide updates on the ongoing Missile Community Cancer Study, and to allow broader access to released information as well as let the public voice their own questions and concerns to Department of the Air Force senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 15:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986723
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_111384037
    Length: 01:00:54
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Virtual Town Hall
    AFGSC
    missileer
    Missile Community Cancer Study
    VTH
    MCCS

