    FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance

    Set the Globe. Set the Agency. Set the Supply Chains. These are the Defense Logistics Agency’s priorities. In this video message, Army Lieutenant General Mark Simerly, Director, DLA and Command Sergeant Major Petra Casarez, Senior Enlisted Advisor, talk about DLA’s Fiscal Year 26 Guidance and how during this transformational era DLA will stay ahead of change by continuously sharping its strategies and strengthen its systems. The core message is that team DLA’s role in safeguarding the nation begins with logistics that are ready, resilient, and secure. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986701
    VIRIN: 251117-D-LU733-4433
    PIN: 505945
    Filename: DOD_111383774
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

