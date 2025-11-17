FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance (emblem, open caption)

FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance
Set the Globe. Set the Agency. Set the Supply Chains. These are the Defense Logistics Agency’s priorities. In this video message, Army Lieutenant General Mark Simerly, Director, DLA and Command Sergeant Major Petra Casarez, Senior Enlisted Advisor, talk about DLA’s Fiscal Year 26 Guidance and how during this transformational era DLA will stay ahead of change by continuously sharping its strategies and strengthen its systems. The core message is that team DLA’s role in safeguarding the nation begins with logistics that are ready, resilient, and secure. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
