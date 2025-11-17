video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FY26 DLA Strategic Guidance



Set the Globe. Set the Agency. Set the Supply Chains. These are the Defense Logistics Agency’s priorities. In this video message, Army Lieutenant General Mark Simerly, Director, DLA and Command Sergeant Major Petra Casarez, Senior Enlisted Advisor, talk about DLA’s Fiscal Year 26 Guidance and how during this transformational era DLA will stay ahead of change by continuously sharping its strategies and strengthen its systems. The core message is that team DLA’s role in safeguarding the nation begins with logistics that are ready, resilient, and secure. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil