Wrapping Up the Cleveland West Pier Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has completed repairs at the Cleveland West Pier as the final truckload of concrete has been placed and settled, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2026.
USACE has been committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational resources. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|09.19.2025
|11.17.2025 12:27
|Video Productions
|986691
|251003-A-VR700-7001
|DOD_111383492
|00:02:33
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|1
|1
