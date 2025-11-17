Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wrapping Up the Cleveland West Pier Repairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has completed repairs at the Cleveland West Pier as the final truckload of concrete has been placed and settled, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2026.
    USACE has been committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational resources. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986691
    VIRIN: 251003-A-VR700-7001
    Filename: DOD_111383492
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrapping Up the Cleveland West Pier Repairs, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Pier Repairs
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Navigation
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download