Corps of Engineers Completes Repairs to Deteriorated Cleveland West Pier

The Cleveland West Pier – a critical navigation structure and popular community recreation spot – has been fully repaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.



Repairs to the pier ensure ships carrying millions of tons of cargo and recreational boaters alike can safely travel between the Great Lakes and the Cuyahoga River and supports more than $550 million in the regional and national transportation sector.



• Repairs encased 1,320 feet of the pier in new concrete under a 100% federally funded $7.2 million contract.

• Provides access to Cleveland’s historic U.S. Coast Guard Station and a popular walking and fishing area in Wendy Park.

• Video tour of completed work available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/shorts/msXdHAThkTs). Additional photo/video here (https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720316676971/).



“The West Pier is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth and strategic value to the nation, as well as great waterfront recreation,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We’re proud to deliver this repair for residents and visitors from across the region, ensuring Cleveland’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”



“The strong partnership and coordination between Cleveland Metroparks and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resulted in a tremendous investment in a critical piece of infrastructure that supports our local economy and unlocks public access to our waterfront for generations of visitors and residents to enjoy,” said Brian M. Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks chief executive officer.



Repairs included encasing 1,320 feet of the 1,430-foot pier with a new concrete overlay, held in place with steel sheet pile. The remaining 110 feet of the outermost reach of the repair was repaired by USACE in 1999.



Construction on the current repair began in 2024 under a $7.2 million contract awarded to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials LLC, starting at the lakeward end of the pier and working inward towards the harbor. Construction was completed in September 2025.



USACE’s project was 100% federally funded.



In addition to safe navigation, the pier provides access to the historic U.S. Coast Guard Station and serves as a popular walking and fishing spot for residents and visitors to Cleveland Metroparks’ Wendy Park.



USACE’s work is being immediately followed by additional improvements by Cleveland Metroparks, including new fencing. Until improvements are completed in 2026, the pier and a small portion of the east end of Wendy Park will be closed to ensure public safety.



Photos and video of the Cleveland West Pier are available at:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720316676971/



--About the Cleveland West Pier and Cleveland Harbor--

The Cleveland West Pier was constructed between 1899 and 1901 to delineate the mouth of the Cuyahoga River and is composed of timber cribs filled with stone and capped with concrete.



The pier is a component of Cleveland Harbor, a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 12.4 million tons of cargo, including iron ore (58%), limestone (19%) and salt (9%) in 2021. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $529.6 million in business revenue, 2,244 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $163.8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.



For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.