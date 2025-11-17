Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Drink and Drive

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes 

    Naval Safety Command

    Video made in Adobe After Effects to highlight the importance of driving sober for use on social media. The Naval Safety Command enables the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations and Navy-wide policy development. Royalty free assets courtesy of pixabay. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986675
    VIRIN: 251030-N-OL632-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383211
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't Drink and Drive, by PO2 Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Safety Command

