Don't Drink and Drive

Video made in Adobe After Effects to highlight the importance of driving sober for use on social media. The Naval Safety Command enables the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations and Navy-wide policy development. Royalty free assets courtesy of pixabay. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)