3rd SFG (A) Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2025

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Headquarters Company hosts a Memorial Walk Rededication Ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025. The ceremony marked the memorials relocation and paid tribute to 61 fallen Soldiers, symbolized by engraved stones that represent their legacy and sacrifice. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986522
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-MC630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379907
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
