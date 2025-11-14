Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd SFG (A) Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Headquarters Company hosts a Memorial Walk Rededication Ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025. The ceremony marked the memorials relocation and paid tribute to 61 fallen Soldiers, symbolized by engraved stones that represent their legacy and sacrifice. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 08:14
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2025, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025
    special forcecs
    3rd Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Ceremony
    Fort Bragg

