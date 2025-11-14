Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD's Prototyping & Fabrication Lab Tour

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    From bold ideas to air-ready aircraft, NAWCAD's Prototyping, Instrumentation & Experimentation (PIE) team designs, builds and tests cutting-edge systems for the Navy and beyond - quickly and efficiently.

    Take a look behind the scenes and see how the team gets it done!

    Prototype. Test. Fly. Repeat.

    #NAWCAD #navalaviation #FlightTest #InnovationInFlight #pieinthesky

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986495
    VIRIN: 251023-N-GX964-1001
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111379526
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    #innovation
    #NAWCAD
    #FlightTest
    #navalaviation

