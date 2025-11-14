NAWCAD's Prototyping & Fabrication Lab Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From bold ideas to air-ready aircraft, NAWCAD's Prototyping, Instrumentation & Experimentation (PIE) team designs, builds and tests cutting-edge systems for the Navy and beyond - quickly and efficiently.



Take a look behind the scenes and see how the team gets it done!



Prototype. Test. Fly. Repeat.



#NAWCAD #navalaviation #FlightTest #InnovationInFlight #pieinthesky