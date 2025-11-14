From bold ideas to air-ready aircraft, NAWCAD's Prototyping, Instrumentation & Experimentation (PIE) team designs, builds and tests cutting-edge systems for the Navy and beyond - quickly and efficiently.
Take a look behind the scenes and see how the team gets it done!
Prototype. Test. Fly. Repeat.
#NAWCAD #navalaviation #FlightTest #InnovationInFlight #pieinthesky
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986495
|VIRIN:
|251023-N-GX964-1001
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111379526
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAWCAD's Prototyping & Fabrication Lab Tour, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.