3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Memorial Walk Rededication Ceremony (Full Video)

U.S. Army Col. Shane R. Jones, deputy commander, Maj. Adam Langley, chaplain, and Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Martin, religious affairs noncommissioned officer, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), deliver speeches at the Memorial Stone Rededication ceremony of the Group’s Memorial Walk on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. The original 28 stones of the memorial were part of an Eagle Scout project designed by Jacob Netzel, troop 40 of the Occoneechee Council, who raised $40,000 for the construction of the Memorial Walk in 2010, dedicated to the 3rd Group Soldiers that lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. The rededication ceremony comes on the heels of the headquarters’ relocation to the Lt. Gen. William P. Yarborough complex on Fort Bragg, and the construction of the stones’ new resting place. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)