    SHAPE Touch-A-Truck

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.19.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    AFN Benelux

    BROLL of U.S. Military members assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosted a Touch-A-Truck event at SHAPE, Belgium, Sept 20, 2025. Participants in the event were able to get hands-on and in depth looks at various military and local vehicles used within the region. Other entities from the base showed their support by setting up educational and informational booths for guests to visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986401
    VIRIN: 250920-F-PT849-2002
    Filename: DOD_111378172
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    military vehicle
    Benelux
    Touch-a-Truck
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)

