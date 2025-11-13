SHAPE Touch-A-Truck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BROLL of U.S. Military members assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosted a Touch-A-Truck event at SHAPE, Belgium, Sept 20, 2025. Participants in the event were able to get hands-on and in depth looks at various military and local vehicles used within the region. Other entities from the base showed their support by setting up educational and informational booths for guests to visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)