SHAPE Touch-A-Truck

BROLL of U.S. Military members assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosted a Touch-A-Truck event at SHAPE, Belgium, Sept 20, 2025. Participants in the event were able to get hands-on and in depth looks at various military and local vehicles used within the region. Other entities from the base showed their support by setting up educational and informational booths for guests to visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986401
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-PT849-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111378172
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
