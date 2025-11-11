Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 CS Communication Fly Away Course b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Communications Squadron participate in the Communication Fly Away Course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986378
    VIRIN: 250926-F-AF991-2451
    Filename: DOD_111377859
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 CS Communication Fly Away Course b-roll, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIPR
    fly away
    CFK
    374 cs
    Communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download