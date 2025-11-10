Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni: H&HS vs JMSDF friendly competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron compete against members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a friendly competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on July 24, 2025. The competition featured a variety of events including tug-of-war, a push-up challenge and a three-legged relay. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 01:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986231
    VIRIN: 250724-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111375322
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni: H&HS vs JMSDF friendly competition, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    MCAS Iwakun
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download