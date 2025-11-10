U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron compete against members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a friendly competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on July 24, 2025. The competition featured a variety of events including tug-of-war, a push-up challenge and a three-legged relay. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 01:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986231
|VIRIN:
|250724-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111375322
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni: H&HS vs JMSDF friendly competition, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.