Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pierre Arrives in Panama City, Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    251007-N-CH260-1001 PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) arrives in Panama City, Fla. ahead of her commissioning ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025. Pierre is the second U.S. Navy ship to bear this name and will be the final Independence-variant LCS to be commissioned in the U.S. Navy. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986195
    VIRIN: 251007-N-CH260-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374649
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pierre Arrives in Panama City, Florida, by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download