USS Pierre Arrives in Panama City, Florida

251007-N-CH260-1001 PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) arrives in Panama City, Fla. ahead of her commissioning ceremony, Nov. 7, 2025. Pierre is the second U.S. Navy ship to bear this name and will be the final Independence-variant LCS to be commissioned in the U.S. Navy. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis).