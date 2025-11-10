Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand Tall. Serve Proud. Keep D.C. Strong.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. The task force works alongside the Metropolitan Police Department and other city agencies to help ensure the safety, cleanliness and well-being of the nation’s capital. Through daily patrols, cleanup efforts and community engagement, the mission strengthens trust between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.
    Individuals interested in serving their community and joining the mission can connect with a local recruiter at dc.ng.mil/Join-the-DC-National-Guard/DC-Army-National-Guard-Recruiting/Recruiter-Contacts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship_

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 14:05
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:54
