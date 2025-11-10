Stand Tall. Serve Proud. Keep D.C. Strong.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. The task force works alongside the Metropolitan Police Department and other city agencies to help ensure the safety, cleanliness and well-being of the nation’s capital. Through daily patrols, cleanup efforts and community engagement, the mission strengthens trust between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)