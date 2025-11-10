Stand Tall. Serve Proud. Keep D.C. Strong.

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. The task force works alongside the Metropolitan Police Department and other city agencies to help ensure the safety, cleanliness and well-being of the nation’s capital. Through daily patrols, cleanup efforts and community engagement, the mission strengthens trust between the National Guard and the citizens they serve.
Individuals interested in serving their community and joining the mission can connect with a local recruiter at dc.ng.mil/Join-the-DC-National-Guard/DC-Army-National-Guard-Recruiting/Recruiter-Contacts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship_
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|986111
|VIRIN:
|251111-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111373227
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
