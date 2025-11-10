Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2025) A video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. Footage highlights Sailors operating at sea and ashore. The video underscores 250 years of readiness and the Navy’s role in defending the nation. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by Wolfmother's “Joker And The Thief”, or 156bpm. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emma Switzer, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Holloway, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 16:32
    VIRIN: 251010-N-YK125-1002
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Navy 250, by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

