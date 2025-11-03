Veterans Day message from the D.C. National Guard Commanding General

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, reflects on the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the men and women, past and present, who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces. Veterans Day serves as a call to action, reminding the public that the freedoms enjoyed by Americans are the result of the sacrifices made by service members, and it highlights the enduring significance of military service. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)