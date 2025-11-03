Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day message from the D.C. National Guard Commanding General

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, reflects on the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the men and women, past and present, who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces. Veterans Day serves as a call to action, reminding the public that the freedoms enjoyed by Americans are the result of the sacrifices made by service members, and it highlights the enduring significance of military service. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 10:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day message from the D.C. National Guard Commanding General, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. National Guard
    Veterans Day
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe
    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    Veterans Day 2025

