Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, reflects on the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the men and women, past and present, who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces. Veterans Day serves as a call to action, reminding the public that the freedoms enjoyed by Americans are the result of the sacrifices made by service members, and it highlights the enduring significance of military service. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 10:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986087
|VIRIN:
|251110-F-PL327-6620
|Filename:
|DOD_111372747
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Veterans Day message from the D.C. National Guard Commanding General, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.