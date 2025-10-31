Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amn Carter Carter - Baltimore Ravens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Amn Carter Carter, assigned to the 316th Wing, gives a shout-out to his favorite football team, the Baltimore Ravens, for a sports team shoutout at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 14:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 985755
    VIRIN: 251028-F-AF022-1003
    Filename: DOD_111365224
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amn Carter Carter - Baltimore Ravens, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFLRavens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download