Amn Carter Carter - Baltimore Ravens

U.S. Air Force Amn Carter Carter, assigned to the 316th Wing, gives a shout-out to his favorite football team, the Baltimore Ravens, for a sports team shoutout at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|10.28.2025
|10.31.2025 14:11
|Greetings
|985755
|251028-F-AF022-1003
|DOD_111365224
|00:00:08
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
