352d SOW Conducts Airdrop over Sweden During ASP 26

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conducted an airdrop operation during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 26, 2025. This exercise highlights the commitment of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and Allied nations to maintaining readiness and interoperability in a challenging environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
