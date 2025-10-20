352d SOW Conducts Exfil with Swedish K3 Rangers during ASP 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 352d Special Operations Wing conducted exfil training with Swedish K3 Rangers during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for the deterrence and defense of the Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)