352d SOW conducts Night Exfil with NATO Forces during ASP 26

The 352d Special Operations Wing conducts exfil training with Norwegian Special Forces during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 21, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense of the Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
