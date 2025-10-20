Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW conducts Night Exfil with NATO Forces during ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    The 352d Special Operations Wing conducts exfil training with Norwegian Special Forces during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 21, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense of the Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985317
    VIRIN: 251021-F-GK113-8616
    Filename: DOD_111357375
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SE

    This work, 352d SOW conducts Night Exfil with NATO Forces during ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    ASP
    352d SOW
    SOFinEurope
    ASP26

