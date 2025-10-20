U.S. Air Force service members with the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct aerial medic training during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Rygge, Norway, Oct. 18, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped, and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO defense of Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985316
|VIRIN:
|251018-F-GK113-8321
|Filename:
|DOD_111357373
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 352d SOW Medic Training During ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.