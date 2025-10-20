A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conducts operations during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Rygge, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025. In support of NATO plans, a combat-capable U.S. presence in Europe deters aggression against Allies and partners while strengthening U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985315
|VIRIN:
|251017-F-GK113-7420
|Filename:
|DOD_111357372
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 352d SOW MC-130 Ops During ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
