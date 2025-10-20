Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW CV-22 Ops During ASP 26

    SWEDEN

    10.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members with the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct Forward Area Refueling Point training during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 20, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985314
    VIRIN: 251020-F-GK113-6861
    Filename: DOD_111357366
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SE

    TAGS

    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    ASP
    352d SOW
    SOFinEurope
    ASP26

