U.S. Air Force service members with the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct Forward Area Refueling Point training during Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 in Sweden, Oct. 20, 2025. Exercise Adamant Serpent 26 enhances stability and assures NATO Allies by enhancing the combat readiness and interoperability amongst participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985314
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-GK113-6861
|Filename:
|DOD_111357366
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW CV-22 Ops During ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.