U.S. Air Force members with the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct infil and exfil training during Exercise Adamant Serpent in Sweden, Oct. 14, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985313
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-GK113-6645
|Filename:
|DOD_111357361
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 352d SOW Infil and Exfil Training During ASP 26, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
