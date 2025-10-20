352d SOW Infil and Exfil Training During ASP 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members with the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct infil and exfil training during Exercise Adamant Serpent in Sweden, Oct. 14, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute joint forcible entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating that the Alliance can decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)