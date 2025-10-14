Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither and Seaman Dustin Drake

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. The demonstration brought together every element of I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Third Fleet in a synchronized, large-scale operation, featuring amphibious landings, integrated naval maneuvers, and aviation from both sea and shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985122
    VIRIN: 251018-N-UC201-1001
    Filename: DOD_111354114
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by PO1 Daniel Gaither and SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMC250CPEN, MARINES250, C3F

