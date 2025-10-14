Professionalism in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard members with law enforcement and community partners to enhance safety, deter crime, and strengthen public trust across the nation’s capital. The mission supports the District’s strategic objectives of building resilient, connected communities and reinforcing interagency cooperation to ensure the continued security and stability of the city. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)