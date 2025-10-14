Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professionalism in Action

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard members with law enforcement and community partners to enhance safety, deter crime, and strengthen public trust across the nation’s capital. The mission supports the District’s strategic objectives of building resilient, connected communities and reinforcing interagency cooperation to ensure the continued security and stability of the city. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 13:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

