The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission unites National Guard members with law enforcement and community partners to enhance safety, deter crime, and strengthen public trust across the nation’s capital. The mission supports the District’s strategic objectives of building resilient, connected communities and reinforcing interagency cooperation to ensure the continued security and stability of the city. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 13:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Professionalism in Action, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
