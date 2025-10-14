Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, and other members of the command team engage with Soldiers and members of the public supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission in motion unites Soldiers and Airmen in partnership with law enforcement to enhance safety, strengthen community trust, and reinforce the National Guard’s commitment to service across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 14:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

