video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985089" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, and other members of the command team engage with Soldiers and members of the public supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission in motion unites Soldiers and Airmen in partnership with law enforcement to enhance safety, strengthen community trust, and reinforce the National Guard’s commitment to service across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)