U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, the task force’s senior enlisted leader, and other members of the command team engage with Soldiers and members of the public supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The mission in motion unites Soldiers and Airmen in partnership with law enforcement to enhance safety, strengthen community trust, and reinforce the National Guard’s commitment to service across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
