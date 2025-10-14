NMC 250 Philadelphia: Wrap-Up Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Oct. 9 - 15, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from across both services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)