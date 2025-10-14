Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: Wrap-Up Reel

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Oct. 9 - 15, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from across both services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985013
    VIRIN: 251016-M-FC877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111352275
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia: Wrap-Up Reel, by LCpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy250, 250th Anniversary, Marines250, NMC250, Philadelphia, USMCnews, recap

