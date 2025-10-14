Honoring Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 28, 2025, members of American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM), Inc. honored Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.



Following the wreath-laying, a ceremony was held in the Memorial Amphitheater, where Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, Director of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans, AGSM President Annette Kirk and U.S. Naval War College Military Professor Col. Mark Ross honored the strength, courage and service of Gold Star mothers and families.



Arlington National Cemetery honors all Gold Star mothers and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)