    Honoring Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On Sept. 28, 2025, members of American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM), Inc. honored Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Following the wreath-laying, a ceremony was held in the Memorial Amphitheater, where Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, Director of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans, AGSM President Annette Kirk and U.S. Naval War College Military Professor Col. Mark Ross honored the strength, courage and service of Gold Star mothers and families.

    Arlington National Cemetery honors all Gold Star mothers and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984925
    VIRIN: 250928-A-YL265-5862
    Filename: DOD_111350895
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day 2025, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star Mother

