Final Honors at Arlington: Remembering Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes

On Aug. 4, 2025, Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes received Full Military Honors with Escort in a solemn farewell ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. From combat medic in Vietnam to Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, this ceremony marked the conclusion of a lifetime of service to the nation and the intelligence community.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
