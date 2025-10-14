Final Honors at Arlington: Remembering Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Aug. 4, 2025, Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes received Full Military Honors with Escort in a solemn farewell ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. From combat medic in Vietnam to Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, this ceremony marked the conclusion of a lifetime of service to the nation and the intelligence community.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)