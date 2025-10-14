Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya from Oct 13-14 2025. The purpose of the trip was to engage with Libyan senior leadership and to announce Flintlock 2026. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984923
    VIRIN: 251014-A-ND360-2491
    Filename: DOD_111350889
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command visit to Libya, by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

