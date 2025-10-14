Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy 250 Flyover

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, participates in a flyover demonstration along the Delaware River in celebration of the Navy’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984915
    VIRIN: 251011-N-KT595-6854
    Filename: DOD_111350811
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Navy 250 Flyover, by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

