    Testing Philadelphia's Naval History Knowledge

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago interviews various service members and local Philadelphia residents about naval history during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday Celebration in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 09:47
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

