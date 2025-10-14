Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Beautification at Fort Stevens Recreation Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Task Force Beautification remove refuse around Fort Stevens Recreation Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2025. The community cleanup was conducted in coordination with the Winchester Luzon Tenants Association and Ward 4 residents. Task Force Beautification has completed more than 100 community projects alongside partners including the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. National Park Service, and local Advisory Neighborhood Commissions. These efforts reflect the Department of War’s commitment to building resilient communities and fostering cooperation between the National Guard and local leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984894
    VIRIN: 251011-F-PL327-6488
    Filename: DOD_111350304
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Beautification at Fort Stevens Recreation Center, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    Army National Guard
    cleanup
    DCSafe
    Task Force Beautification
    Ward 4
    Winchester Luzon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download