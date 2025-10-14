Members of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Task Force Beautification remove refuse around Fort Stevens Recreation Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2025. The community cleanup was conducted in coordination with the Winchester Luzon Tenants Association and Ward 4 residents. Task Force Beautification has completed more than 100 community projects alongside partners including the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. National Park Service, and local Advisory Neighborhood Commissions. These efforts reflect the Department of War’s commitment to building resilient communities and fostering cooperation between the National Guard and local leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984894
|VIRIN:
|251011-F-PL327-6488
|Filename:
|DOD_111350304
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Beautification at Fort Stevens Recreation Center, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.