Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mic'd Up: D.C. Guard Senior Leaders Engage Troops Supporting Safe and Beautiful Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, with the 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia Army National Guard, wears a microphone while on patrol with senior leaders of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. The behind-the-scenes video highlights McKennon engaging with Soldiers and Airmen who safeguard the capital through collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners. About 2,000 National Guard members assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission support efforts to deter crime, enhance public safety, and strengthen community trust as part of the Department of War’s commitment to protecting the nation’s capital and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 15:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 984888
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111350044
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mic'd Up: D.C. Guard Senior Leaders Engage Troops Supporting Safe and Beautiful Mission, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download