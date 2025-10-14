Mic'd Up: D.C. Guard Senior Leaders Engage Troops Supporting Safe and Beautiful Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, with the 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia Army National Guard, wears a microphone while on patrol with senior leaders of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2025. The behind-the-scenes video highlights McKennon engaging with Soldiers and Airmen who safeguard the capital through collaboration with local and federal law enforcement partners. About 2,000 National Guard members assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission support efforts to deter crime, enhance public safety, and strengthen community trust as part of the Department of War’s commitment to protecting the nation’s capital and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)