    250 Years of Maritime Security

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Seaman Gina Gallia 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A video produced for the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday captures the strength and reach of America’s maritime force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Gina Gallia)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984810
    VIRIN: 251011-N-JG278-1001
    Filename: DOD_111349046
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Navy250
    Navy

