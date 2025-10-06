USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Live Fire Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) fires the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) while underway as part of the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America's Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)
USS Gonzalez Participates in Historic Navy 250th Anniversary Celebration at Sea
