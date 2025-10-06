Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Jayden Howard 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers fire Type 2 Standard Missiles while underway as part of the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984805
    VIRIN: 251005-N-TI508-1486
    Filename: DOD_111349021
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Gonzalez Participates in Historic Navy 250th Anniversary Celebration at Sea

    USS Gonzalez
    DDG 66

