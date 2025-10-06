Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250: Ship Parade Reel

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    Philadelphia residents gather to view U.S. Navy ships during Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps values of honor, courage, commitment and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984758
    VIRIN: 251010-M-FC877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111348373
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMC 250: Ship Parade Reel, by LCpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews, Navy 250, 250th Anniversary, Marines 250, ship parade, Philly

