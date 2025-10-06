U.S. Marines and Sailors run up the Rocky steps during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2025 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984748
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-TR167-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111348069
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia: Rocky Run, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski and Cpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.